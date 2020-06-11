oth Maple Grove and Osseo Senior High Schools hosted drive-thru commencement ceremonies Saturday, June 6, at each school for the Class of 2020.

Graduates and their families entered the parking lots in their vehicle to a prep station. The graduate then exited the vehicle and walked over to the diploma/photo station. Each graduate had their name called, collected their diploma cover, and posed for a picture in their cap and gown.

