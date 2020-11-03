On Nov. 3 voters in the Orono School District (ISD no. 278) narrowly rejected the School Board’s request for a new technology levy by 55 votes. Voters casting no ballots numbered 4,231 (50.33%), compared with 4,176 voters who cast yes ballots (49.67%).
In Minnesota, the state does not provide aid to school districts for technology needs. School districts ask voters to approve technology levies. Voters in a portion of Medina and Independence saw the technology referendum on their ballots.
Orono’s current technology levy is set to expire in 2021. A total annual levy of $1,039,860 provides the school district with $325 per pupil. Neighboring school districts, such as Wayzata and Minnetonka, have levies that provide from $519 to $1,416 per pupil, according to Orono School District officials.
The Orono School Board asked voters for the authority to replace the current technology levy with a new levy spanning the next 10 years. The owner of a median value home of $400,000 would have paid an additional $6.50 per month in property taxes, according to the school district. The authorization would have raised roughly $1,988,720 in taxes payable in 2021.
Because voters turned down the levy request, technology funding will have to come from the general fund. Technology needs will compete with classroom needs. “The district will be required to make difficult decisions to balance the budget,” said Superintendent Karen Orcutt.
