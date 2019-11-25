Orioles sign to play in college

The Orioles are (left to right): Katelyn Schulte – softball – University of Minnesota-Duluth, Hannah Wetzel – swimming – University of St. Katherine, Lindy Oujiri – volleyball – Michigan Tech University, Taylor Quan – volleyball – North Dakota State University (NDSU, Ali Hinze – volleyball – NDSU, Kyle Goettsche – soccer – Avila University, Lariah Boone – soccer - Missouri Southern State University, Ellen Solem – golf – University of Minnesota-Crookston. (Photo courtesy of Osseo High Athletics)

Eight Osseo High School athletes recently signed National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic career at various universities.

