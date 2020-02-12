Orioles sign on National Signing Day

Eight Osseo High School athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on National Signing Day Feb. 5. Those athletes, left to right, are: Rick Grant (football), Jake Kreuter (football), Jake Hill (football), Myles Hawthorne (football), Austyn Findley (soccer), Jake Contreras (baseball), John Klein (baseball) and Walker Hultgren (baseball). (Photo courtesy of Osseo High Activities)

