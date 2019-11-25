4 Orioles named football all-conference

Khalid Brooks led Osseo in rushing and scoring during the 2019 season.( File photo by Rich Moll - richmollphotography.com)

 Rich Moll

The Osseo High football team placed four players on the all-Northwest Suburban Conference team. The four are senior running back Khalid Brooks, senior linebacker Myles Hawthorne, senior offensive tackle Jagger Schack and senior free safety Steven Arrell.

