2 Orioles compete at state Nordic ski

Osseo’s Nick Kjome (right) and Nick Trzynska competed at the state Nordic ski meet at Giant Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 14. Kjome, a senior, placed 36th with a time of 30:52.6. Trzynka, a junior, was 61st in 32:18. (Photo courtesy of Kirsten Kjome)

