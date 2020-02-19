Orioles bow out of wrestling sections early

Osseo dropped the section quarterfinal dual 41-35 to fifth-seeded Park Center Feb. 14 at St. Michael-Albertville. The teams split at seven wins apiece, with bonus points giving PC the advantage.
Osseo scored falls by Connor Spanier at 113 pounds, Aidan Wayne at 182, Jagger Schack at 220 and Trey Williams at 285, with Jacob Meissner adding a tech-fall at 170. Spanier’s pin was his 10th to become the team’s fifth member in double figures this season. John Lundstrom and Jack White recorded decision wins at 126 and 138, respectively.
The Orioles finished with a winning overall dual meet record of 10-8. Osseo heads to the section individuals at STMA Saturday, Feb. 22 led by returning state entrants Meissner and Schack. Meissner qualified in 2019 as a section silver-medalist at 182 and has competed at both 170 and 182 this season. The sophomore enters this weekend with a 27-5 season record, including a co-team leading 16 falls and 92 varsity career wins, with 37 falls.
Schack qualified a year ago by winning the section title at 220 and is currently rated fifth in the state at that weight, with a season record of 28-4, including 15 falls. The junior, who reached the 100-varsity wins milestone earlier this season, has compiled 115 career victories, with 57 falls.
Also expected among Osseo’s top contenders on Saturday are returning section medalists: senior Jack White 21-10, with four falls and four tech-falls. White, fourth at 132 last year, has competed at 132 and 138 this season. Junior Spanier, (fourth at 106) with 14 wins and 10 falls, has mostly been at 113 and 120 this year. Sophomore Lundstrom placed fourth at 113 a year ago and enters with a record of 27-10, with 11 falls. Aidan Wayne (fourth at 160) is another sophomore achieving a 20+ win season. Wayne, who has alternated between 170 and 182 this season, enters sections with a 21-12 record and a co-team leading 16 falls. Junior Williams (285) also may have earned a higher seed for his first appearance, following a strong second half to finish with 16 wins, including nine falls.
Park Center 41 Osseo 35
Osseo match winners:
113 Spanier (Osseo) over Dolemengi (PC) Fall 2:32
126 Lundstrom (Osseo) over Vue (PC) Dec 7-1
138 White (Osseo) over Oyedokun (PC) Dec 7-4
170 Meissner (Osseo) over Oyetunde (PC) TF 21-2
182 Wayne (Osseo) over Carter (PC) Fall 1:26
220 Schack (Osseo) over Paye (PC) Fall 3:59
285 Williams (Osseo) over Ngo (PC) Fall 2:45
