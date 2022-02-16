Oriole wrestlers drop final regular season duals

The Osseo wrestling team lost their final three dual meets of the regular season last week. They began the week by hosting conference rival Anoka on February 9 with the 6th ranked Tornadoes coming out on top 62-18. The orange and black next traveled to Andover on Friday for a Tri where they came up short against St. Francis 49-21 and later fell 37-30 to conference foe Andover. Seniors Aidan Wayne and Jacob Meissner added three wins apiece for the week, with Wayne pinning all three opponents to improve to 31-5 and 25 falls for the campaign. Wayne also recorded his 75th career fall on February 3 and his 100th career win on February 11.
Meissner scored pins over Anoka and St. Francis, before accepting a forfeit against Andover to improve his record to 32-2 with 22 falls. On February 9, Meissner broke the Osseo program record for most takedowns in a season with 155, besting the previous record set by Ty Friederichs set in 1995. He also recorded his 150th career win on January 8.
Senior Peter Hollingshead won two of three for the week with a decision and a fall to move his record to 23-14 with 16 falls. “The Orioles have battled all year and the kids are ready for sections,” coach Scott Lewison said.
Coming up
Osseo has the number three seed for the section team tournament Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Michael-Albertville High School and will face sixth-seeded Park Center in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. STMA (1) and Wayzata (2) are the top seeds in Section 5AAA.
Feb. 9 at Osseo High School
Osseo 18, Anoka 62
Osseo match winners:
120-pounds: Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) over Brock Bottineau (Anoka) (Fall 0:49)
195: Aidan Wayne (O) over Logan Raj-Malikowski (A) (Fall 1:07)
220: Jacob Meissner (O) over Sean Jordan (A) (Fall 2:51)
Feb. 11 at Andover High School
Osseo 21, St. Francis 49
Osseo match-winners:
138: Peter Hollingshead (Osseo) by decision over Ken Hollenbeck (St. Francis) 11-9
195: Wayne (O) by fall over Bo Flagstad (SF) 3:34
220: Vayo Kamara (O) by fall over Easton Johnson (SF) 1:22
285: Meissner (O) by fall over James Englund (SF) 1:38
Osseo 30, Andover 37
Osseo match-winners:
132: Carter Williams (Osseo) by decision over Brandon Seburg (Andover) 5-3
138: Hollingshead (O) by fall over RJ Walker (A) 1:38
170: Vincent Toleno (O) by decision over Garrett Nelson (A) 6-4
195: Wayne (O) by fall over Tramaine Davis (A) 1:27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.