The Osseo High School Wrestling team added three more wins to their dual record last week. Osseo hosted conference rival Andover and section opponent Wayzata on Feb. 4. The home team rallied in the opener to overcome a nine point deficit in the final two weights.
Junior Jacob Meissner’s major decision at 220 and senior Jagger Shack’s 31 second fall at 275 secured a one point (37-36) win over Andover’s Huskies. The Orioles later fell to a salty (fourh ranked) Trojan squad 60-18.
On Friday, Feb. 5, the O-Men visited Hopkins High School where they swept both ends of a tri, thumping the Royals 77-6 and blanking Minneapolis North 69-0.
Senior Dylan Schultz, Meissner and Schack were 4-0 on the week. Schultz scored three falls and a technical-fall at 145, with Meissner recording a fall, a major and two forfeits. Schack added two falls and a pair of uncontested wins to remain unbeaten.
Juniors Peter Hollingshead (132) John Lundstrom (138) Aidan Wayne (182) and senior Thomas Cornell (160/170) recorded three wins each. Lundstrom and Cornell added two falls apiece to their season totals, with Hollingshead and Wayne notching a fall apiece.
The team’s dual record improved to 4-2 in the conference, 7-8 overall.
Osseo Mat Notes
Leading Records/Falls: Schack 15-0 /10 falls, Meissner 14-1 /9 falls (1 tech), Lundstrom 13-2 /8 falls, Schultz 11-1 /8 falls (2 techs). Wayne 11-4 /7 falls.
Next up: Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Eden Prairie vs Scott West and Eden Prairie.
Friday, Feb. 12, at Centennial vs Rush City and Centennial.
Feb. 4 at Osseo
Osseo 37, Andover 36
Osseo match winners:
132: Peter Hollingshead over Alex Bultman (Andover) by 6-5 decision.
138: John Lundstrom over Brady Strasser (Andover) by fall 0:47.
145: Dylan Schultz over Jackson Armour (Andover) by fall 2:15.
160: Thomas Cornell over Chase Patterson (Andover) by fall 1:17
182: Aidan Wayne over Nolan Israelson (Andover) by fall 3:32.
220: Jacob Meissner over Nate Beberg (Andover) by major decision 14-3.
285: Jagger Schack over Eric Sherer (Andover) by fall 0:31.
Wayzata 60, Osseo 18
Osseo match winners:
145: Schultz over Isaiah Schmitz (Wayzata) by fall 1:52.
195: Meissner over Keyandre Watkins (Wayzata) by fall 1:40.
285: Schack over (Wayzata) by forfeit.
Feb. 5 at Hopkins
Osseo 77, Hopkins 6
Osseo match winners:
106: Gavin Jackson over Elijah Sattler (Hopkins) by fall 1:31.
113: Jameson Kulseth over Jordan Kuhl (Hopkins) by fall 0:52.
126: Connor Spanier over (Hopkins) by forfeit.
132: Hollingshead over Gabriel Bosmans (Hopkins) by fall 0:28.
138: Lundstrom over Mark Gonzales (Hopkins) by fall 1:21.
145: Schultz over Patrick Kubisa (Hopkins) by tech-fall 16-1 2:00.
152: Dylan Jackson over Jack Borkon (Hopkins) by fall 3:40.
160: Matthew Grassie over (Hopkins) by forfeit.
170: Cornell over Amir Mansour (Hopkins) by fall 3:28.
182: Wayne over (Hopkins) by forfeit.
195: Julian Flores over (Hopkins) by forfeit.
220: Meissner over (Hopkins) by forfeit.
285: Schack over (Hopkins) by forfeit.
Osseo 69, Minneapolis North 0
Osseo match winners:
106: Kulseth over (North) by forfeit.
120: Damante Williams over Isaiah Grady (North) by decision 12-9.
126: Spanier over (North) by forfeit.
132: Hollingshead over (North) by forfeit.
138: Lundstrom over (North) by forfeit.
145: Schultz over Stephen Rendo (North) by fall 1:02.
152: Jackson over Saveon Rendo (North) by fall 0:14.
160: Cornell over (North) by forfeit.
182: Wayne over (North) by forfeit.
195: Flores over Antwand Bynum (North) by fall 0:39.
220: Meissner over (North) by forfeit.
285: Schack over Kanye Bell (North) by fall 1:11.
