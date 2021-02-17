The Osseo High School Wrestling team added three victories last week to move into the winning record category. The team’s dual mark stands at 10-9 overall and 5-2 in the conference. The Orioles are currently ranked among the “Lean & Mean” in The Guillotine (Minnesota’s Wrestling Newspaper).
Seniors Dylan Schultz and Jagger Schack, along with juniors Aidan Wayne and Jacob Meissner all posted 4-0 records for the week, with not one of their matches going the distance. Schultz continued his impressive campaign, adding a technical and two conventional falls, along with a forfeit at 145 to improve to 15-1.
Schack remained unbeaten at 19-0 with a pair of falls, a decision and a walk-over at 285. Wayne ran the table with four pins at 182, to improve his season record to 15-4. Meissner moved to 18-1 in another dominant performance, with three pins and a technical fall.
Freshman Alexander True scored two falls of his three wins at 120, as did senior Thomas Cornell with two pins and a major decision at 170. Senior Connor Spanier also recorded two falls for the week. Junior 138 pounder John Lundstrom (15-4) added a pair of bonus point wins, as did sophomore Dylan Jackson at 152, each with a fall and a major decision.
State Rated Orioles are Schultz (sixth/145), Meissner (third/182), and Schack (third/220).
Feb. 10 at Eden Prairie
Scott West 53, Osseo 22
Osseo match winners:
145: Dylan Schultz over Ashton Holbrook (Scott) by tech-fall 20-5 /4:00.
182: Aidan Wayne over Collin Fahey (Scott) by fall 2:51.
195: Jacob Meissner over Jack Wiese (Scott) by tech-fall 25-10 /4:00.
285: Jagger Schack over Carson Schoenbauer (Scott) by fall 0:46.
Osseo 43, Eden Prairie 28
Osseo match winners:
113: Damante Williams over (Eden Prairie) by forfeit.
120: Alexander True over Justice Bates (Eden Prairie) by fall 1:01.
126: Connor Spanier over Tanner Swanson (Eden Prairie) by fall 5:32.
145: Schultz over Will Diana (Eden Prairie) by fall 1:56.
170: Thomas Cornell over Tommy Pederson (Eden Prairie) by major dec. 11-2.
182: Wayne over Julian Berg (Eden Prairie) by fall 2:59.
220: Meissner over Luc Bouchard (Eden Prairie) by fall 3:28.
285: Schack over Will Sather (Eden Prairie) by decision. 6-2.
Feb. 12 at Centennial
Osseo 59, Centennial 15
Osseo match winners:
106: Jameson Kulseth over Evan Just (Centennial) by decision 5-2.
120: True over Dylan Larson (Centennial) by fall 1:47.
126: Spanier over Aidan Cummans (Centennial) by fall 2:32.
132: Peter Hollingshead over Tyler Stidham (Centennial) by major dec. 12-2.
138: John Lundstrom over Malachi Thoennes (Centennial) by major dec. 15-5.
145: Schultz over (Centennial) by forfeit.
152: Dylan Jackson over Samuel Pietraszewski (Centennial) by fall 5:23.
170: Cornell over Marcus Whiting (Centennial) by fall 1:19.
182: Wayne over Owen Hackett (Centennial) by fall 0:58.
195: Meissner over Cameron Bettinger (Centennial) by fall 0:21.
285: Schack over (Centennial) by forfeit.
Osseo 63, Rush City-Braham 11
Osseo match winners:
106: Kulseth over (Rush City-Braham) by forfeit.
120: True over (Rush City-Braham) by forfeit.
138: Lundstrom over Carson Shockman (Rush City-Braham) by fall 1:08.
145: Schultz over Gavon Schroeder (Rush City-Braham) by fall 0:28.
152: Jackson over Kaden Gorman (Rush City-Braham) by major dec. 14-5.
160: Caidon Williams over Jesse Eklund (Rush City-Braham) by tech-fall 18-1 /2:00.
170: Cornell over John Cacioppo (Rush City-Braham) by fall 0:46.
182: Wayne over Masyn Longren (Rush City-Braham) by fall 3:21.
195: Julian Flores over (Rush City-Braham) by forfeit.
220: Meissner over Jace Allerton (Rush City-Braham) by fall 0:37.
285: Schack over Austin Sterling (Rush City-Braham) by fall 1:45.
Next up
“With only three weeks left before sections begin, the team is showing improvement every day,” said co-head coach Scott Lewison. “We have high expectations for the post season.”
On Thursday, Feb. 18, the faces off against Maple Grove High School and Robbinsdale-Cooper at the Crimson-Orioles Annual “Droegy Dual” (Ken Droegemueller Cup).
Then on Friday, Feb. 19, the Orioles are at Minneapolis Washburn HS vs New Prague and Washburn.
