Oriole matmen top Armstrong, place 7th at Orono Invite

The Osseo wrestling team visited conference rival Robbinsdale Armstrong Jan. 28 where they won nine matches, including seven falls, in defeating the Falcons 47-27 for the team’s fourth dual meet victory of the season.
The Orioles scored 92 points to finish seventh out of 20 schools Jan. 29 at the Orono Invitational. Top-rated St. Michael-Albertville won the team title with 265 points, followed by Scott West (151) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa (143.5).
Orono Tournament
Seniors Aidan Wayne and Jacob Meissner brought home individual titles Saturday. Wayne, ranked seventh in the state, entered as the third seed and went right to work advancing with a fall over STMA and a technical fall over Totino-Grace.
That set the stage for a semifinal match-up with fourth-ranked returning (Class 2A) state place-winner Hayden Hoernemann of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield. Wayne pinned Hoernemann at 2:11 and went on to post an 11-3 major decision over Matthew Goebel of Rocori for the 195-pound crown. Wayne improved to 25-5 with 19 falls.
Meissner advanced with an opening bye at 220-pounds before scoring back-to-back falls over New Prague at 1:58 and STMA at 3:26 en route to a title round 18-8 major decision over fourth rated (Class 2A) Sam Dioszeghy of Mound-Westonka. Meissner, the state’s top-ranked 220 pounder, now stands at 26-2, including 19 falls.
Also making the medal podium were seniors Peter Hollingshead (5th at 132 pounds) and Vincent Toleno (5th at 170 pounds) each winning three of four tournament matches. Hollingshead added two falls and a decision to improve to 19-12, with 15 falls. Toleno recorded two majors and a fall on the day, moving his record to 18-15, with 10 falls.
Also scoring team points were Jameson Kulseth with a major at 113 pounds, Alexander True a fall at 120 pounds, Carter Williams a fall at 138 pounds, and Kenrick Kisch with a fall and a decision at 145 pounds.
“Meissner and Wayne are looking great and the rest of the team is showing improvement,” coach Scott Lewison said. “We are looking forward to tournament wrestling.”
Conference Dual
Jan. 28 at Armstrong
Osseo 47, Robbinsdale Armstrong 27
Osseo Varsity match winners:
113 pounds: Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) by fall over Benjamin Stark (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 1:33.
126: Alexander True (O) by decision over Eli Heteen (RA) 11-8.
132: Peter Hollingshead (O) by tech fall over Henry Cronin (RA) 17-2 /4:00.
138: Carter Williams (O) by decision over Ian Anderson (RA) 9-3.
145: Kenrick Kisch (O) by fall over Jangura Bliss (RA) 1:36.
170: Matthew Grassie (O) by fall over Fred Dassin (RA) 2:41.
182: Vincent Toleno (O) by fall over Henry Smith (RA) 1:53.
195: Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Joseph Longen (RA) 0:42.
220: Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over Ethan Imbach (RA) 2:31.
Coming up
The Orioles traveled to Rogers for a dual on Feb. 2nd and will compete at a Tri with Champlin Park and Maple Grove and Maple Grove Senior High on Feb. 3 starting at 4:30 p.m.
