Oriole matmen take fourth at Droegemueller Invitational

Osseo team poster for the 2021-22 season. From left to right: senior Vincent Toleno, senior Jacob Meissner, senior Kenrick Kisch, senior Peter Hollingshead, freshman Jamie Kulseth, sophomore Alex True, senior John Lundstrom, and senior Aidan Wayne. Photo courtesy of Osseo Wrestling.
The Osseo Wrestling team opened the 2021-22 season by hosting the Osseo ‘Ken Droegemueller’ Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4. The Orioles finished in a fourth-place tie with Minnetonka out of 12 teams with 89 points. Eighth-rated Wayzata won the team title with 207 points, followed by Rogers (137) and Rocori (102). The tournament is named in honor of Osseo’s legendary Hall of Fame coach Ken Droegemueller.
Three Orioles are in the season’s initial state rankings and all three won individual titles on Saturday. Seniors John Lundstrom (rated eighth in the state at 152 pounds), returning state entrant Aidan Wayne (rated fifth at 195 pounds), and returning state champion Jacob Meissner (rated first at 220 pounds).
Lundstrom advanced on a bye before pinning Dylan Jackson of Rogers at 5:31, followed by a 4-3 decision over Rocori’s Austin Moscho in the title match at 152. Wayne advanced on a bye and a fall at 0:50 over Matthew Goebel of Rocori, followed by a 3-2 decision over Isaiah Brown of Rogers for top honors at 195.
Meissner won the 220 class with a pair of major decisions (18-9) over Grady Minnerath of Rocori and (12-1) over second-rated Dominic Heim of Wayzata in a feature title match. Meissner was also named “Outstanding Wrestler” of the tournament.
Also placing for Osseo were freshman Jameson Kulseth (fourth at 120) with two decisions, senior Peter Hollingshead (third at 138) with two falls, and senior Vincent Toleno (fourth at 170) with two falls.
COMING UP
Osseo travels to the Chanhassen Invitational Saturday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m.
