The Osseo High School Wrestling team added one to the win column last week of their four dual meets. The Black and Orange hosted a tri on Friday, Feb. 26, falling to Rogers 42-34 and New Prague 45-26. On Saturday, Feb. 27, the Orioles visited Totino-Grace where they posted a decisive (60-18) win over Mound-Westonka, before being edged by conference rival Totino-Grace 39-34. Osseo now stands at 15-12 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
In the Mound-Westonka dual the White Hawks jumped off to an 18-0 lead before senior Connor Spanier’s first period fall at 126 lbs ignited a historic 60 point Oriole come-back, with eleven straight wins. Junior Peter Hollingsworth followed at 132 lbs with a technical fall and it was lights out from there.
Four match winners were Seniors Dylan Schultz and Jagger Schack, along with junior Jacob Meissner added four wins apiece.
Schultz, rated sixth in the state at 145 lbs, chalked up two pins, a tech and a major to improve to 23-1, including 12 falls and 4 technicals.
Schack (ranked third at 285 lbs) registered three first period falls and a walk-over to remain unbeaten at 27-0, with a team leading 18 pins. He also reached a career milestone with his 75th pin on Feb. 26.
Meissner (fifth rated at 195 lbs) added two falls, a major and a decision to extend his record to 26-1, with 16 pins and two tech-falls. Note: He moved up to 220 lbs against New Prague on Friday where he scored a decisive (11-4) decision over the Trojan’s fourth rated Evan Anderson.
Senior Thomas Cornell (160 lbs) and junior John Lundstrom (138 lbs) added three wins and two falls apiece. Lundstrom achieved the 100 career victory milestone on Feb. 27 and is one of five Orioles to surpass the 20 win season mark at 22-5 (13 falls), along with classmate Aidan Wayne improving to 21-6 (15 falls). note: Wayne rallied on Saturday to pin Mound-Westonka’s Lance Munsterteiger, a 2020 (2A) state entrant and section champion.
Up coming meets for the team are Wednesday, March 3, at Elk River with Moundsview, and then Friday, March 5, at Coon Rapids with Mahtomedi.
Feb. 26 at Osseo HS
Rogers 42, Osseo 34
Osseo match winners:
120 Alex True over Brian Ramola (R) by Fall 3:04.
138 John Lundstrom over Cole Jordan (R) by Dec. 10-4.
145 Dylan Jackson over Ty Cassidy (R) by Dec. 10-5.
152 Dylan Schultz over Tait Yasseri (R) by Major Dec 15-5.
170 Thomas Cornell over Sehab Zakhil (R) by Fall 0:41.
195 Jacob Meisner over Ross Meskimen (R) by Fall 3:10.
285 Jagger Schack over Jason Anderson (R) by Fall 0:10.
New Prague 45, Osseo 26
Osseo match winners:
106: Jameson Kulseth over Lawson Eller (NP) by Dec. 3-1.
145: Schultz over Luke Dorweiler (NP) by Tech-Fall 19-4 /4:00.
160: Cornell over Jacob Vaughan (NP) by Dec. 3-1.
182: Aidan Wayne over Jacob Vaughan (NP) by Fall 0:30.
220: Meissner over Evan Anderson (NP) by Dec. 11-4.
285: Schack over Brady Gregory (NP) by Fall 0:23.
Feb. 27 at Totino-Grace HS
Osseo 60, Mound-Westonka 18
Osseo match winners:
126: Connor Spanier over Maguire Musselman (MW) by Fall 1:14.
132: Peter Hollingshead over Carter Nelson (MW) by Tech-Fall 20-5 /4:00.
138: Lundstrom over Shawn McNatt (MW) by Fall 1:49.
145: Schultz over Devon Wilson-Noethe (MW) by Fall 2:31.
152: Jackson over Owen Rostis (MW) by Fall 3:25.
160: Cornell over Nolan Shaw (MW) by Fall 1:23.
170: Vincent Toleno over Tom Seemann (MW) by Dec. 4-0.
182: Wayne over Lance Munsterteiger (MW) by Fall 2:36.
195: Julian Flores over (MW) by Forfeit.
220: Meissner over Sam Dioszeghy (MW) by Major Dec. 18-7.
285: Schack over (MW) by Forfeit.
Totino-Grace 39, Osseo 34
Osseo match winners:
106: Kulseth over Jackson Refsnider (TG) by Major Dec. 12-1.
138: Lundstrom over Alex Temple (TG) by Fall 2:54.
152: Schultz over Michael Varner (TG) by Fall 1:04.
195: Meissner over Mac Bouwman (TG) by Fall 0:46.
220: Flores over Rafael Montejo-Cortez (TG) by Fall 1:57.
285: Schack over Owen Swedberg (TG) by Fall 0:43.
