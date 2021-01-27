The Osseo wrestling team traveled to Blaine and Shakopee on Jan. 21 and 22. On Thursday night the Orioles dropped dual meets to Cambridge-Isanti 47-20 and Blaine 41-39. On Friday night Osseo was handed their fourth loss of the season by second-rated Shakopee 57-15. The Orioles head into the season’s third week with a 3-4 record.

“It’s great to be wrestling again,” said Co-Head Coach Scott Lewison. “We had a nice start to our season with wins over Moorhead, Park Center and Champlin Park. Our schedule is very competitive this year and we will see a lot of ranked teams, hopefully to prepare our wrestlers for post season activity.”

In Thursday’s triangular five Orioles won twice. Junior John Lundstrom recorded a decision and a fall at 145, senior Dylan Schultz a fall and a decision at 152 and 160, junior Aidan Wayne a fall and a forfeit at 182 and 195, junior Jacob Meissner a tech-fall and a fall at 195 and 220 and senior Jagger Schack with a decision and a fall at 285. Senior Connor Spanier (126) and sophomore Dylan Jackson (138) also scored a fall apiece.

Friday night featured a pair of state rated individual match-ups with Meissner (#3) at 182, squaring off with Shakopee senior Joey Johnson (#2) at 195. The bout met all expectations as the two battled into overtime before Johnson was able to score the deciding points. It was Meissner’s first loss, now standing at 6-1.

The second showcase bout sent Schack (#3 at 220) to the mat with Shakopee junior Jade Trelstad (#3 at 285). In yet another cliff-hanger, Schack earned a 3-2 decision, while improving to 7-0.

Also winning for the Orioles were Lundstrom (by fall), Schultz and senior Thomas Cornell (by decisions). Lundstrom also improved to 7-0 with Schultz, currently rated 6th at 145, moving to 6-0.

Thursday, Jan. 21, @Blaine HS

Cambridge-Isanti 47, Osseo 29

Osseo match winners:

138: Dylan Jackson (by Fall 1:18).

145: John Lundstrom (by Decision 6-2).

152: Dylan Schultz (by Fall 1:13).

182: Aidan Wayne (by Fall 0:42).

195: Jacob Meissner (by Tech-Fall 4:00 /23-8).

285: Jagger Schack (by Decision 10-3).

Blaine 42, Osseo 39

Osseo match winners:

126: Connor Spanier (by Fall 1:40).

145: Lundstrom (by Fall 0:43).

152: William True (by forfeit).

160: Schultz (by Decision 7-2).

195: Wayne (by Forfeit).

220: Meissner (by Fall 1:04).

285: Schack (by Fall 3:10).

Friday, Jan. 22, @Shakopee HS

Shakopee 57, Osseo 15

Osseo match winners:

145: Lundstrom (by Fall 4:26).

152: Schultz (by Decision 9-8).

170: Thomas Cornell (by Decision 5-3).

285: Schack (by Decision 3-2).

The Osseo team next faces Armstrong and third-ranked STMA Friday, Jan. 29, at home. On Saturday, Jan. 30, the team heads to Anoka to face Princeton and Anoka.

