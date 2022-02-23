Osseo’s wrestling team defeated district rival Park Center 54-24 in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals Feb. 19 and later were eliminated by second-seeded Wayzata 58-22 in the semifinals at St. Michael-Albertville High School. St. Michael-Albertville defeated Wayzata in the championship to advance to the state tournament.

After the black and orange pulled out a 40-36 cliffhanger over Park Center in the regular season dual back in December, the Orioles recorded seven pins to earn a decisive win over Park Center, sparked by falls from Jameson Kulseth at 120-pounds, Peter Hollingshead (132), Carter Williams (145), Kenrick Kisch (152), Vincent Toleno (170), Aidan Wayne (220) and Jacob Meissner (285).

Four Orioles won matches against a salty Wayzata squad as Kulseth (113), Wayne (195) and Meissner (220) scored falls with Toleno earning a major decision at 182. Osseo finished with an overall dual meet record of 7-12. “We had a good showing in the team sections,” co-head coach Scott Lewison said. “It’s time to show what we’ve practiced all year at individual [sections].”

Coming up

The Section 5AAA individual tournament takes place Saturday, Feb. 26, at Rogers High School starting at 10 a.m.

Section 5AAA Team Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 19

Host: St. Michael-Albertville HS

Quarterfinals

Osseo 54, Park Center 24

Osseo match-winners:

113 pounds: Teleah Zeon (Osseo) by forfeit (Park Center) uncontested.

120: Jameson Kulseth (O) by fall over Avery Phillips (PC) 1:07.

126: Alexander True (O) by forfeit (PC) uncontested.

132: Peter Hollingshead (O) by fall over Jackson Sanders (PC) 4:46.

145: Carter Williams (O) by fall over Kehinde Shodiya (PC) 3:13.

152: Kenrick Kisch (O) by fall over Jacob Hansen (PC) 4:51.

170: Vincent Toleno (O) by fall over DeCarlon Henderson (PC) 4:36.

220: Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Kellen Kopp (PC) 1:06.

285: Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over Sam Paye (PC) 5:46.

Semifinals

Osseo 22, Wayzata 58

Osseo match-winners:

113-pounds: Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) by fall over Jacob Leuthard (Wayzata) 3:47.

182: Vincent Toleno (O) by major decision over Nelson Kukowski (W) 10-0.

195: Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Chase Ullom (W) 3:09.

220: Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over (#4) Dominic Heim (W) 4:56.

