Osseo’s wrestling team defeated district rival Park Center 54-24 in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals Feb. 19 and later were eliminated by second-seeded Wayzata 58-22 in the semifinals at St. Michael-Albertville High School. St. Michael-Albertville defeated Wayzata in the championship to advance to the state tournament.
After the black and orange pulled out a 40-36 cliffhanger over Park Center in the regular season dual back in December, the Orioles recorded seven pins to earn a decisive win over Park Center, sparked by falls from Jameson Kulseth at 120-pounds, Peter Hollingshead (132), Carter Williams (145), Kenrick Kisch (152), Vincent Toleno (170), Aidan Wayne (220) and Jacob Meissner (285).
Four Orioles won matches against a salty Wayzata squad as Kulseth (113), Wayne (195) and Meissner (220) scored falls with Toleno earning a major decision at 182. Osseo finished with an overall dual meet record of 7-12. “We had a good showing in the team sections,” co-head coach Scott Lewison said. “It’s time to show what we’ve practiced all year at individual [sections].”
Coming up
The Section 5AAA individual tournament takes place Saturday, Feb. 26, at Rogers High School starting at 10 a.m.
Section 5AAA Team Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 19
Host: St. Michael-Albertville HS
Quarterfinals
Osseo 54, Park Center 24
Osseo match-winners:
113 pounds: Teleah Zeon (Osseo) by forfeit (Park Center) uncontested.
120: Jameson Kulseth (O) by fall over Avery Phillips (PC) 1:07.
126: Alexander True (O) by forfeit (PC) uncontested.
132: Peter Hollingshead (O) by fall over Jackson Sanders (PC) 4:46.
145: Carter Williams (O) by fall over Kehinde Shodiya (PC) 3:13.
152: Kenrick Kisch (O) by fall over Jacob Hansen (PC) 4:51.
170: Vincent Toleno (O) by fall over DeCarlon Henderson (PC) 4:36.
220: Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Kellen Kopp (PC) 1:06.
285: Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over Sam Paye (PC) 5:46.
Semifinals
Osseo 22, Wayzata 58
Osseo match-winners:
113-pounds: Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) by fall over Jacob Leuthard (Wayzata) 3:47.
182: Vincent Toleno (O) by major decision over Nelson Kukowski (W) 10-0.
195: Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Chase Ullom (W) 3:09.
220: Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over (#4) Dominic Heim (W) 4:56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.