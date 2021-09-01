Ramps along Interstate 94 in Albertville will be looking different. Crews will be opening and closing ramps in Albertville area.
The Wright County Road 19 ramp to eastbound I-94 was opened by crews on Aug. 26.
The Wright County Road 37 ramp to eastbound I-94 closed on Aug. 30 and will be closed through Monday, Nov. 1. Drivers should follow the signed detour from westbound Wright County Road 37 to northbound Wright County Road 19 to eastbound I-94.
