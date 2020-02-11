Fifteen St. Michael-Albertville student athletes recently signed to continue their athletic career Feb. 5 at the STMA High School PAC. The 15 students represent nine different STMA programs. The athletes include Clare Chambers-Hamline University, Lacrosse; Elise Weinzierl-University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse, Softball; Anna Belair-University of Illinois at Chicago, Cross Country; Mikala Henderson-University of Illinois at Chicago, Volleyball; Wyatt Craft-St. John’s University, Football; Max Bedell-Lewis University, Lacrosse; Christian Labrador-Brown, Golf; Grange Farr-Concordia University-St. Paul, Golf; Garrett Peterson-Concordia College, Football; Brandon Langdok-Drake University, Football; Luke Browning-Minot St., Football; Cole Torkelson-University of Wisconsin-Stout, Football; Samantha Och-Luther College, Soccer; Boden Sperr-University of Minnesota-Morris, Football; and Boston Merila-University of Minnesota, Baseball.