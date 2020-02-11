Fifteen St. Michael-Albertville student athletes recently signed to continue their athletic career Feb. 5 at the STMA High School PAC. The 15 students represent nine different STMA programs. The athletes include Clare Chambers-Hamline University, Lacrosse; Elise Weinzierl-University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse, Softball; Anna Belair-University of Illinois at Chicago, Cross Country; Mikala Henderson-University of Illinois at Chicago, Volleyball; Wyatt Craft-St. John’s University, Football; Max Bedell-Lewis University, Lacrosse; Christian Labrador-Brown, Golf; Grange Farr-Concordia University-St. Paul, Golf; Garrett Peterson-Concordia College, Football; Brandon Langdok-Drake University, Football; Luke Browning-Minot St., Football; Cole Torkelson-University of Wisconsin-Stout, Football; Samantha Och-Luther College, Soccer; Boden Sperr-University of Minnesota-Morris, Football; and Boston Merila-University of Minnesota, Baseball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.