Hennepin County residents seeking permit to carry firearms permits will now be able to apply online for appointments. Two additional permitting locations are reopening in the county.
Like all sheriff’s offices in Minnesota, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is mandated by state law to process applications, conduct background checks and issue permits to carry firearms for applicants who are legally able to carry a gun. Throughout the pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office has made changes to the permitting process to more safely meet its duty. Most notably, those changes included a move to an appointment-only system and consolidating all permit appointments to a single location, room 22 of Minneapolis City Hall, last summer.
Due to demand for permits to carry firearms, applicants can now schedule an appointment online by visiting the Permit to Carry page on the HCSO website. Details can be found at hennepinsheriff.org.
Online appointments can be booked for April 1 and beyond. The option to make an appointment by calling 612-348-8008 is still available.
On Dec. 28, the HCSO Water Patrol Headquarters reopened for scheduled permit to carry appointments. No walk-in appointments are available. The office is at 4141 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park. The permit desk will be open one day a week from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, unless Monday is a holiday. In that case, the desk will be open on Tuesday.
In addition, the gun permit desk at the Public Safety Services Division, 9401 83rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, is expected to reopen for permit applications in early January.
Applicants are advised to keep checking the website as new appointment times become available. Those who have a scheduled appointment may get in sooner with the opening of these new locations. Those with an existing appointment who schedule a new appointment online should email sheriff.gunpermit@hennepin.us to cancel the old appointment.
Info: hennepinsheriff.org
