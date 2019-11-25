OsseoSchools.jpg

A one-time appropriation of $728,149 in supplemental aid through the state’s Safe Schools levy will help Osseo Area Schools advance its efforts to create a secure single point of entry at schools and to support children’s mental health needs.

Approximately $530,000 of the one-time funds will be used to support a secure single point of entry at schools, which means providing the following: intercom and door release from the main entrance vestibule to the main entrance; laminated safety glass to strengthen all glass in the main entrance inner vestibule; new main entrance and main entrance vestibule cameras to view visitors; ability to lock down the main office to prevent an unwanted person from entering the school; strobe lights to advise traveling staff, buses and others when the school is in a lockdown; duress alarms that can be activated by front office staff to alert the police and an electronic visitor and volunteer management system.

The one-time funds will pay for all but one of the above components; other funding sources will be identified to gain the ability to lock down the main office to prevent an unwanted person from entering the school. Almost $200,000 of the funds will support mental health services provided by a community partner during the school day, which will help address student needs while reducing the amount of missed class time for students receiving those services.

