Okalee of Medina Senior Living Community hosted a First Annual First Responder Lunch on Thursday March 2, to thank the local first responders.

Sixteen police and fire members from Medina, Hamel, and Loretto attended. Residents were thrilled to be able to thank the first responders in person.

