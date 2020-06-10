A new health and wellness business, Nourish Nutrition Club, serving the community with nutritious shakes and delicious energizing teas, is having a grand opening celebration, right in downtown Osseo at 319 Central Avenue.
The mission and purpose of this local business is to provide healthy options to the community, and make a difference in contributing to a healthy and active lifestyle. The grand opening is Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with raffles and door prize giveaways, supporting other local businesses as well.
Nourish has over 70 shake and tea flavors, and provide healthier alternatives for breakfast and lunch. The meal replacement shakes are delicious, serving up flavors such as Wedding Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, and Very Berry Day or teas such as the O-Zone, Pom Bomb, or Raspberry Lemonade; they have something to satisfy individual tastes as well as their nutritional requirements. The wide range of items includes options that are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegetarian, and allergen-free.
Nourish ensures that their products are made with high-quality ingredients that meet everyone’s needs, whether people are looking to lose weight, gain muscle, or just feel amazing.
Locally owned and operated by Osseo local, Clayton Smith, customers can rest assured when supporting Nourish, they are supporting a local business owner that truly care about the Osseo community, and gives back.
For more information, be sure to view their Facebook and Instagram pages @nourishosseo for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.