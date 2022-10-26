Unused prescription drugs left in cupboards, drawers, and cabinets can pose a risk for loved ones. To remove the risk and protect family, friends, and pets, it is important to properly dispose of these medications.

National Take Back Day is scheduled for Oct. 29. This is a safe, convenient, and responsible way for community members to dispose of their unwanted, unused, and expired medications at different locations in Wright County.

