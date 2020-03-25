Occupying time during the pandemic

We asked families on the Crow River News Facebook page to share photos with us how they are weathering the COVID-19 pandemic. We received this photo from Jessica Powell. She called it “Advanced Vacuuming.” Please continue to share what you’re doing to stay safe and pass the time at sunpressnews@ecm-inc.com

