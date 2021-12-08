STMA’s 145 pounder, Eli Davis, shown here (top) enroute to the individual title in the STMA Invitational. Davis defeated Jackson Marr (bottom) of Forest Lake, 6-5 in the finals. (Photos by Bill Halldin)
STMA wrestler, Mason Mills (top) shown here defeating Nick Strand (Bemidji) by a score of 10-6. The Knights defeated Bemidji in the dual by a score of 43-27.
Despite missing a number of their starting varsity wrestlers for various reasons, the St. Michael-Albertville varsity wrestling team had a successful start to their season.
The Knights, rated number one in Minnesota Class AAA, opened their season competition Friday, Dec. 3, with a dual meet victory over the visiting, number seven ranked, Bemidji team. In the dual meet, STMA won the first eight matches, jumping out to a 37-0 lead, then won one match in the final six weight classes, coming out ahead in 9 out of 14 matches in their 43-27 victory.
Landon Robideau (126 pounds), Jarett Wadsen (138), Eli Davis (145), and Tyson Hentges (182), each had pins for the Knights in the dual meet. Caleb Thoennes (132) added a tech fall win, with Chase Mills (106) and Ian Schultz (120) securing major decision victories. Mason Mills (113) and Cole Becker (152) each had regular decision wins for the Knights.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, STMA hosted their annual STMA Invitational individual tourney with 10 competing teams. The tourney featured the top two ranked teams in Minnesota Class AAA in STMA and Waconia, ranked number one and number two, respectively.
The Knights did capture the team title amassing 238.5 points ahead of Waconia’s total of 227 team points. Earning a third place team finish was Forest Lake-133 points, followed by St. Cloud Teach-129, Perham 126.5, St. Croix Falls(WI)-119.5, Elk River-87, Centennial-53, Orono-44, and Rockford-13.
The Knights crowned five individual champions in the tourney that included: Chase Mills (106 pounds), Robideau (126), Thoennes (132), Davis (145), and Becker (145). Ian Schultz (120) and Tanner Becker (126) earned runnerup finishes for STMA, while Jimmy Heil (170) and Brian Sauvy (182), each placed third.
Other Knights that placed in the top six were: Jarrett Wadsen (138 at fourth), Ken Stahl (170 at fourth), Tyson Hentges (182 at fifth), Titus Johnson (220 at fourth), and Logan Torkelson (fifth).
Senior, defending state champion, Cole Becker commented on the team, “We looked tough to begin the year and we’re excited to keep the momentum rolling throughout the season.”
The Knight wrestlers next take on Lake Conference foe, Eden Prairie, in a dual meet Friday, Dec. 10, at Eden Prairie. The next day they travel to Prior Lake where both varsity and JV compete in a dual meet tournament.
