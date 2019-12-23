November naturals in Rogers

Rogers Middle School has named its November students of the month. They include front row, left to right, Logan Evers, Jude Meyer, Courtney Jude and Peyton Strombeck. Middle row: Ryder Vylasek, Jed Stahlback, Madison Selander and Kayla Collier. Back row: Arianna Jones, Morgan Zacher, Cody DiChiria and Jared Bunch.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments