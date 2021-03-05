Organizations NourishingHOPE and Second Harvest Heartland are holding another fresh produce and dairy food pick-up event Tuesday, March 9. Boxes of fresh produce and dairy products will be available for drive through pick-up on a first come, first served basis starting at 3 p.m. at various locations across the area. All are welcome.
Locations for pick up are as follows:
Corcoran — St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot
St. Michael — Colonial Mall
Rockford — Our Father’s Lutheran Church parking lot
Buffalo — Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot
Montrose — Montrose United Methodist Church parking lot
Delano — Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking lot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.