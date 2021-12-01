NourishingHOPE, a ministry of Our Father’s Lutheran Church in Rockford, in cooperation with four area churches will be providing free fresh produce and dairy Monday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 5 p.m.
Boxes of fresh produce and dairy products will be available for drive through pickup on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following locations: St. Thomas Catholic Church at 20000 County Road 10 in Corcoran, Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 3976 County Line Road in Delano, Our Father’s Lutheran at 3903 Gilbert Ave. in Rockford, Buffalo Covenant Church at 1601 Highway 25 in Buffalo and Alleluia Lutheran Church at 10401 30th Street in St. Michael.
For assistance locating a specific site or for questions, contact nourishingHOPE at nourishinghope.oflc@gmail.com or Facebook Messenger.
