Organizations NourishingHOPE and Second Harvest Heartland are holding another fresh produce and dairy food pick-up event Tuesday, May 11. Boxes of fresh produce and dairy products will be available for drive through pick-up on a first come, first served basis starting at 3 p.m. at various locations across the area. All are welcome.

Locations for pick up are as follows:

Corcoran — St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot

St. Michael — Colonial Mall

Rockford — Our Father’s Lutheran Church parking lot

Buffalo — Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot

Montrose — Montrose United Methodist Church parking lot

Delano — Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking lot

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments