The Leadership Team Members Brice Shireman, Caitlin Albrecht, and Tawnya Fiedler; Senior Pastor Brian Doten, Leadership Team Chairperson Scott Fjellman, and Grady Kinghorn - CEO of Kinghorn Construction; officially break the ground for Northwood Church in Maple Grove.
Northwood Church Senior Pastor Brian Doten and Leadership Team Chairperson Scott Fjellman speak at the groundbreaking ceremony for the church’s new building in Maple Grove
(Photo courtesy of Travis Voels)
Maple Grove, at 16100 105th Ave., will be site of the new Northwood Church building.
(Photo courtesy of Jon Kolbrek)
The Leadership Team Members Brice Shireman, Caitlin Albrecht, and Tawnya Fiedler; Senior Pastor Brian Doten, Leadership Team Chairperson Scott Fjellman, and Grady Kinghorn - CEO of Kinghorn Construction; officially break the ground for Northwood Church in Maple Grove.
(Photo courtesy of Travis Voels)
Members of the church and community come out for the groundbreaking ceremony of Northwood Church in Maple Grove.
(Submitted photo)
The Maple Grove Fire Department conducted a training burn exercise June 9 at the site of an unoccupied home on the site.
On Sunday, June 26, Northwood Church celebrated the groundbreaking for their permanent church home at 16100 105th Ave. in Maple Grove. This is part of new development all along 105th Avenue in northwest Maple Grove.
Pastor Brian Doten and Leadership Team Chairperson Scott Fjellman lead the ceremony.
Northwood Church purchased the land in Maple Grove in 2009. The two houses on the property were used as office and ministry space. In the summer of 2021, one half of the property was sold to a builder to develop townhomes and one house was demolished.
The second house on the other half of the property was burned down in a training exercise by the Maple Grove Fire Department Thursday, June 9.
The building plans have been drawn, the necessary permits have been approved. The builder, Kinghorn Construction of Rogers, has been ordering material and will be removing the debris, and begin clearing the land for construction. The foundation is expected to be prepared in August, with expected completion of the building is late spring 2023.
The first Northwood Church building will feature 12,125 square feet of ministry space, with dedicated Children’s Ministry area for infants, toddlers and elementary aged kids. The Junior and Senior High youth will finally have a permanent home for Wednesday night NSL meetings.
There will be enough room to seat 200+ people in the worship center, which will feature a audio/visual package, further enhancing the church’s on-line ministry.
The church also wants to invite people in the community to the church for all sorts of meetings, meals, events and ministries. The large gathering areas will welcome coffee and tea drinkers with plenty of space for friendships to begin and grow as people meet and talk.
For more information about Northwood visit their website at northwood.cc
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.