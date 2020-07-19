Residents of the northwest suburbs are invited to a two-part event occurring at the end of this month about the transition to 100% renewable energy. This event is hosted by Northwest Metro Climate Action.
The first part is that there will be a free on-line showing of the film “Happening – A Clean Energy Revolution.” This film was made by James Redford, the son of actor Robert Redford. It shows Redford on a colorful personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits, and makes communities stronger and healthier across the U.S.
The film will be available for free between noon on Friday, July 24 and noon on Sunday, July 26, for people who register at tinyurl.com/EnvAm-JulyClimateFilmFest
The second part of the event will be a local Zoom discussion on how to make the transition to a clean energy economy, and how it will save us money, create jobs and business opportunities, and preserve a livable climate. Local clean energy technology experts Greg Laden and Phillip Adam will be technology resource persons on this call. To register for this zoom call, use the registration link at the NorthwestMetroClimateAction.org web page. People can participate in the Zoom discussion whether or not they have been able to see the film, though viewing the film is very much recommended.
The film viewing is sponsored by Environment America. The zoom discussion is sponsored by Northwest Metro Climate Action. For more info call 612-965-8284.
