Northwest Alpine boys skiing had a big year in the Northwest Suburban Conference with two top-10 overall individual finishes.
Sophomore Will Klabunde and junior Colin Burfeind were ninth and 10th overall thanks to strong finishes in the final conference race Jan. 30 at Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Center.
Klabunde was 10th on Jan. 30 in 57.02 seconds (28.32, 28.7), and Colin Burfeind finished 13th in 58.15 (28.52, 29.63). Those finishes allowed both skiers to toss out their first races, which propelled them into the top 10.
Those finishes also helped Northwest Alpine take fifth in the meet with 434 points and fifth overall in the conference.
Christian Burfeind was third on the team in the final conference race in 27th in 59.96 (29.74, 30.22). He was one spot shy of all-conference for the season, but he did earn an honorable mention in 24th.
Will Karkoc also earned an honorable mention at 29th overall. He was 32nd in 1:00.7 (29.46, 31.24) in the final conference race.
Peter Melbye finished 46th in 1:04.17 (31.94, 32.23) and was 49th overall in the conference, and Finlay Gordon took 69th in 1:13.72 (41.88, 31.84) and was 63rd in the conference. Jameson Albert was 76th in 1:21.4 (39.47, 41.93) and was 63rd in the conference.
Ben Kiesow (1:27.93), Jack Melbye (1:29.02) and Drew Beckstrand (1:43.99) were 80th, 81st and 89th in the final conference race. Kiesow was 75th overall in the conference, and Beckstrand was 78th.
Girls finish eighth in NWSC
The Northwest Alpine girls lost its best skier in freshman Kendall Quall after the first race, and it limited its finishes as a team for the rest of the year.
The girls ended up eighth overall in the conference and took eighth in the final conference meet with a 299.
Katherine Bottema was an honorable mention at 27th overall. She led the team in the final conference race with a 28th-place finish in 1:06.01 (33.53, 32.48).
Dylan Shoemaker was next in 42nd in 1:11.77 (35.89, 35.88) and was 47th in the conference, and Sadie Quam was 50th in 1:14.72 (37.69, 37.03) and was 57th in the conference. Meme White finished 62nd in 1:20.95 (40.82, 40.13) and was 66th in the conference, and Sam Altman was 67th in 1:25.39 and took 80th in the conference.
Trinity Fahrenbrunch was 68th in the conference and had a first run of 38.88 in the final conference race before being disqualified on her second run. Karin Reiterer was 73rd in the conference despite not racing in the final race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.