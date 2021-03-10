Northwest Alpine girls closed out the 2021 season with a fifth-place finish March 1 in the 5A section meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard.
The co-op finished with a 102 and had two top-20 finishers – sophomore Karin Reiterer and junior Dylan Shoemaker.
Reiterer led the squad with a 16th-place finish in 1 minute, 20.7 seconds (37.62, 43.06), and Shoemaker took 18th in 1:24 (38.3, 45.71).
Sophomore Trinity Fahrenbruch finished 23rd in 1:29.2 (42.97, 46.22), and junior Carla Alvarez Mercedes was 25th in 1:33 (43.47, 49.55) to finish the team scoring.
Sophomore Sam Altman took 32nd in 1:42.8 (48.56, 54.23), and sophomore Meme White didn’t complete the course.
Brainerd won the team title with a 167 to advance to state. Annandale junior Emma Wolf won the section title (1:04) and advanced to state as an individual.
Minnetonka junior Bella Kelly (third, 1:05), STC Breakaways sophomore Abby Wright (seventh, 1:09.8), Minnetonka eighth-grader Stella Stinnett (eighth, 1:10) and STC Breakaways freshman Paige Mueffelmann (ninth, 1:10.6) also advanced to state as individuals.
