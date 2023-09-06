NorthRidge Fellowship Church block party

(Photo courtesy of Northridge Fellowship Church)

NorthRidge Fellowship Church is hosting a free block party on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event includes live music, lunch, an obstacle course, inflatables and more.

NorthRidge Fellowship Church invites all families in Rogers and neighboring communities to a free community block party, Saturday, Sept. 9, to mark the end of summer and kick off the fall season.

The event is entirely free, including a barbecue pulled pork lunch, live music by local band Concrete Jesus, and family-friendly fun including the Ninja Anywhere obstacle course.

  

Tags

Load comments