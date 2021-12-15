On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Rogers High School received a $5,000-value donation in tools and equipment from Northern Tool and Equipment as part of the company’s Tools for the Trades Program.

Skilled trades programs help create a path for students’ future trades careers. Included in the donation, Northern Tool will be providing gift cards and other items to select trades students who will be attending the event.

Northern Tool is a family-owned business, based in Burnsville. It has been a leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, providing the right product solutions through direct channels, online and through more than 120 retail locations across 23 states.

As part of Northern Tool’s 40th anniversary, the company is making contributions to several Minnesota schools through its Tools for the Trades program. The initiative encourages and empowers students to pursue a career in the skilled trades by making equipment donations.

