Northern Tool’s donation was a part of their 40th anniversary. They hope to support skilled trades programs that help create paths for students. Tyler Luckeroth is one of the high schoolers who is in the Rogers High School Trade program. (Photos courtesy of Nathan Bowie)
Northern Tool and Equipment’s Todd Allard, presented the donation of $5,000 worth of tools and equipment to metal working students in class Rogers High School Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Drew Rzeszutek (left) and Logan Rockhold (right) are two students in the Rogers High School Trade program. Skilled trades programs help create a path for students’ future trades careers.
Aiden Kennedy (left) and Pedro Gonzalez (right), students in the trade program at Rogers High School, listen to Todd Allard speak and donate tools and equipment to their class.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Rogers High School received a $5,000-value donation in tools and equipment from Northern Tool and Equipment as part of the company’s Tools for the Trades Program.
Skilled trades programs help create a path for students’ future trades careers. Included in the donation, Northern Tool will be providing gift cards and other items to select trades students who will be attending the event.
Northern Tool is a family-owned business, based in Burnsville. It has been a leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, providing the right product solutions through direct channels, online and through more than 120 retail locations across 23 states.
As part of Northern Tool’s 40th anniversary, the company is making contributions to several Minnesota schools through its Tools for the Trades program. The initiative encourages and empowers students to pursue a career in the skilled trades by making equipment donations.
