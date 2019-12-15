The artistic director of the North Star Boys’ Choir based in Maple Grove has received an honor. Francis Stockwell was selected as one of Minnesota’s 50 over 50 honorees for 2019.
The annual 50 over 50 list, created by AARP Minnesota and Pollen, celebrates and recognizes Minnesotans over the age of 50 who have made significant contributions and achievements in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. Ten people are honored in each of the following categories: nonprofit, arts, business, community and disruption. The final list of “50 Over 50” honorees is determined by AARP-MN, Pollen, and a selection committee comprised of cross-sector community leaders from across the state.
According to Stockwell’s bio on the 50 over 50 website, he is 74-years-old. “He works tirelessly to help boys ages 5 to 12 learn note reading, new languages, and proper vocal and breathing techniques so that they can perform the hauntingly beautiful sound his choir is known for. That signature sound results, in large part, from the centuries-old European voice training technique Francis mastered while working with the Vienna Boys’ Choir, a technique that ensures the brilliance, clarity, richness and tonal range that is so characteristic of Viennese music. Francis is one of only a handful of voice trainers around the world who continues to practice this technique. A traditionalist at heart, he remains committed to the traditional boys’ choir repertoire: sacred music dating back to the 5th century as well as classical, folk and spiritual music from around the world.”
The North Star Boys’ Choir annual Christmas concert is Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9141 County Road 101 in Maple Grove. No tickets are required, but a freewill offering will be accepted.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
