North shore gym club boys teams place high at Great Northern invite

By David Pedersen
Contributing Writer
North Shore Gymnastics Association’s boys teams had a “great meet” at the recent 17th Annual Great Northern Invitational at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights.
Starting out the weekend was the Junior Development (JD) and Level 6 teams that both collected numerous medals and each brought home a team trophy.
The Junior Development team earned the first place team trophy. Coach Rob Dykoski said, “Although our JD athletes are suffering from some injuries, they performed with maximum effort and were rewarded for that.”
Beau Merz (14) captured first place in both the floor exercise and vault events in the all ages division. He was second on pommel horse and in the all-around competition.
Rylan Hunt (14) took second place on the rings, vault and parallel bars, plus was third on floor, high bar and in the all-around.
Haden Paravecino (16) won first place on horse and high bar, along with third place medals on both rings and parallel bars.
NSGA’s Level 6 team secured the second place team trophy. Joe Hartmann (10) claimed titles on rings and bars, tied for first on vault and was second on horse. He placed third on high bar and second in the all-around.
Owen Johnson (9) tied for second place on vault, plus third on parallel bars, high bar and in the all-around.
In the age 11 division, Marek Dykoski was crowned ring champion. He took second on horse, vault and in the all-around.
Competing against 18 gymnasts in the 12-plus age group, Gavin Thelen placed second on vault.
North Shore’s Level 9 athletes competed in an all ages division. Henry Meisel (14) claimed the titles on parallel bars and high bar, was second on vault, third on the horse and was second in the all-around.
Colin Werremeyer (13) had a strong meet tying for first on rings, securing the second place medal on floor and vaulted to a third place finish.
Charlie Kramer (18) and Ethan Gonzalez (18) faced stiff competition in the Level 10 division. Kramer tied for third on the rings and was third on bars.
Coach Dale Bullivant managed the Level 5 team. Leaders were Benjamin Hallett and Gavin Liller.
The state championships were scheduled for March 21-22 at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis for all levels.
As of March 13, USA Gymnastics has suspended all sanctioned events through the end of March, as have many other organizations.
There is still optimism regarding the Region 4 Championship taking place April 3 to 5 at Concordia University in St. Paul.
Information: northshoregym.org or 763-479-3189.
