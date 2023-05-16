North Memorial Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced the dissolution of a joint venture that gave the two entities shared ownership of 25 North Memorial clinics. The joint venture, registered as Blaze Health, LLC, will end effective May 31.

In a release, the separation was described as the result of a “mutual decision to pursue (the businesses’) respective strategic priorities without the continued ownership structure of a joint venture.”

