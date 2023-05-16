North Memorial Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced the dissolution of a joint venture that gave the two entities shared ownership of 25 North Memorial clinics. The joint venture, registered as Blaze Health, LLC, will end effective May 31.
In a release, the separation was described as the result of a “mutual decision to pursue (the businesses’) respective strategic priorities without the continued ownership structure of a joint venture.”
The creation of the venture was first announced in June 2019 and took effect in January 2020. In a statement on the dissolution, North Memorial Health CEO J. Kevin Croston highlighted the changes that had happened in the industry since then.
“At North, our mission-driven teams remain focused on meeting the changing needs of the communities we serve throughout Hennepin County,” said J. Kevin Croston, MD, chief executive officer of North Memorial Health. “Blaze Health was born and launched from a pre-pandemic perspective. Just a few months later, the industry changed in ways that no one could have anticipated. I truly appreciate the collaboration with Blue Cross, both in our response to the pandemic and the work that went into the JV. I am confident we can best deliver on current and future priorities by continuing to collaborate and innovate through other approaches.”
Blaze Health operates North Memorial clinics in Elk River, Monticello, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Golden Valley, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park and more. Through the partnership, Blaze Health’s mission was to “offer a better way to navigate healthcare and improve customer experience.”
Per the joint announcement, Blue Cross members and North Memorial patients will not experience a disruption in benefits or care.
Under the joint venture, Blue Cross Blue Shield received a 49% ownership stake in the shared primary care, specialty care and hospice clinics, while North Memorial Health retained 51%.
Upon the dissolution of the joint venture, North Memorial Health will again have 100% ownership of the clinics.
