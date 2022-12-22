The Crow River Senior Center will soon begin accepting nominations for 2023 Advisory Board Members in January.
Advisory Board Members play an important role in the cities of Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael and are tasked with the following responsibilities: promote social and educational opportunities in the cities of Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael and surrounding communities; promote increased participation in, and volunteerism at, the Crow River Senior Center; collaborate with the Center Director on programs, activities and fundraising events to achieve these goals; study, investigate, and make recommendations to the Center Director regarding Center programming and issues affecting older adults.
“The Center’s mission is to enrich lives by providing programs, services, social activities and a welcoming gathering place for adults over 50,” said Jenny Teigen, Center Director. “Because Advisory Board members live in the communities we serve, their insights and recommendations are incredibly valuable to ensuring we’re meeting the needs of the older adult populations in these communities.”
A call for nominations will be published in the January/February 2023 Senior Center newsletter. Interested persons must submit their name with a one paragraph biography describing how long the nominee has been a member of the community and the strengths and talents they would contribute to the Advisory Board.
The March/April 2023 Senior Center newsletter will include photos and biographies of the nominees and a ballot. Crow River Senior Center members may place their vote by submitting their ballot to the Center Director. Ballots will be counted at the April Advisory Board meeting to determine the nominees to be appointed to a three-year term; newly appointed members will begin their three-year terms in May.
Teigen said, “We have great representation of St. Michael and strongly encourage residents of Hanover and Albertville to submit nominees from their communities as well. It’s important to our members that each community’s voices are heard.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.