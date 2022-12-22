The Crow River Senior Center will soon begin accepting nominations for 2023 Advisory Board Members in January.

Advisory Board Members play an important role in the cities of Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael and are tasked with the following responsibilities: promote social and educational opportunities in the cities of Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael and surrounding communities; promote increased participation in, and volunteerism at, the Crow River Senior Center; collaborate with the Center Director on programs, activities and fundraising events to achieve these goals; study, investigate, and make recommendations to the Center Director regarding Center programming and issues affecting older adults.

