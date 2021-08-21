There will be no bus service to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair from the Maple Grove Transit Station. Historically, Metro Transit would provide this service to and from the fair.

Due to a shortage of bus operators, Metro Transit will be providing significantly less State Fair express bus service this year compared to prior years. The Maple Grove Transit Station was one of several sites that will not receive service this year.

Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra said, “We are disappointed we are unable to provide more service this year, and we know our decision will leave many fairgoers disappointed. But the reality is we simply don’t have enough operators to serve the State Fair without putting our regularly scheduled transit service at risk.”

There are still bus options to get to and from the fair. The following links provides the details: metrotransit.org/state-fair and mnstatefair.org/transportation/free-park-and-ride/

People may also contact Metro Transit at 612-373-3333 for assistance.

