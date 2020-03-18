The practice ban has forced the Maple Grove softball team to cancel its annual spring training trip to Cocoa Beach, Florida.
The Crimson, who are the defending state champions, are bummed that their Florida trip was cancelled, but they are pleased that the MSHSL so far has not cancelled the entire spring season.
“We feel very fortunate that the MSHSL has not cancelled the season and that they are taking their time and a wait and see approach with how this pans out,” Maple Grove coach Jim Koltes. “We are really hoping for a spring season for all of the players, especially the seniors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.