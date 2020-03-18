The practice ban has forced the Maple Grove softball team to cancel its annual spring training trip to Cocoa Beach, Florida.

The Crimson, who are the defending state champions, are bummed that their Florida trip was cancelled, but they are pleased that the MSHSL so far has not cancelled the entire spring season.

“We feel very fortunate that the MSHSL has not cancelled the season and that they are taking their time and a wait and see approach with how this pans out,” Maple Grove coach Jim Koltes. “We are really hoping for a spring season for all of the players, especially the seniors.”

