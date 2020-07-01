The Maple Grove City Council meeting for July 6, has been canceled. The council typically cancels the meeting near the July 4th holiday.

The City Council will host a meeting Monday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway.

