It has been announced that the 2021 Dayton Farmer’s Market has been canceled. This comes after the city did not receive enough vendor applications for the 2021 season.

If anyone is interested in being a vendor at the 2022 farmers market, they can contact activitycenter@cityofdaytonmn.com to receive an application.

