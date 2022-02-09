Last week, the Knights wrestlers squared off against the #6 ranked Raiders from Hastings. In a dual that featured 14 ranked wrestlers among the 14 weight classes, the Knights took down the raiders by a score of 45-24.
Leading the charge was Caleb Thoennes at 132lbs, Eli Davis at 138lbs, Jimmy Heil at 152lbs and Jed Wester at 160lbs by earning a pin for the Knights. Mason Mills at 113lbs, Ian Schultz at 120lbs, Landon Robideau at 132lbs, Cole Becker at 145lbs all won by earning bonus points in their matches.
Also contributing at 195lbs, Tyson Hentges earned a 5-0 decision.
The Knights Youth team had competed before the dual and earned a victory over the Hastings youth team The JV also won their match against the Raiders by a score of 76-42. A sweep of victories for the Knights. Next up, the Knights will turn to face conference and section rival the Trojans from Wayzata. This dual will be for the Lake Conference Championship.
Up next
As the Knights move into the final week of the season, the varsity now rests at 17-0 on dual meet competition. The #1 ranked Knights have 10 ranked wrestlers. Chase Mills is third at 106lbs, Mason Mills is first at 113lbs, Schultz is eighth at 120lbs, Robdieau is first at 126lbs, Thoennes is second at 132lbs, Davis is eighth at 138lbs, Becker is second at 145lbs, Jimmy Heil is eighth at 152lbs, Jed Wester is third at 160lbs, and Owen Barthel is ninth at 285lbs.
Becker is leading the team in wins with 34. Heil leads the team in pins with 22, overtaking long-time season leader Robideau. Robideau moves into second with 21 falls.
Thoennes leads the team with 155 takedowns, and Robdieau leads the team in most team points this season.
As the Knights prepare for the post-season competition, the Knights will host team sections Saturday, Feb. 19. The quarterfinal round will open the tournament starting at 10 a.m., semifinals at 11:30 a.m., and finals are slated for 1:30 p.m.
The winner will advance to the Team State Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center March 3.
Rogers will host the individual section championships Saturday, Feb. 26. The top two from each section will advance to the Individual Section Tournament March 4 and 5 in St. Paul.
