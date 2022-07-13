Nimmer, Viardin named Crimson interim girls soccer coaches

Maple Grove’s girls’ soccer program will welcome two new faces to the sideline for this upcoming season. On July 6, Calen Nimmer and Jean-Yves Viardin were announced as the interim co-head coaches for the Crimson girls’ soccer team in 2022.
Nimmer, a native of Brooklyn Park, attended Park Center Senior High where she played soccer and hockey, as well as club soccer at Northwest Kickers. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in food science, and currently works for General Mills in Food Safety and Quality.
Four years ago, after coaching seven seasons at Champlin Park High School (four as the girls’ varsity head coach), and time with North Oaks Soccer Club, Nimmer shifted her focus to her playing career. But now, she is back to coaching high school soccer at Maple Grove.
Viardin has served as Maple Grove’s varsity girls’ assistant coach for the past three seasons, including the 2019 state championship campaign. For more than two decades, Viardin has coached several clubs throughout the state, including stops at Armstrong (girls’ varsity team) and Osseo (boys’ varsity team).
Holding a U.S. Soccer coaching license, Viardin, who has college and professional playing experience, is currently the Maplebrook Soccer Club Coaching Director. Before that, he served two years as the general manager for FC Kansas City in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).
