Nighthawks State qualifiers, left to right, are: Mark Swanson, Maria Jose Plotts, Lily Winters, Grace Hutchinson, Salina Michael, Katie Calcamuggio, Kendra Swanson, Taylor Bourgoine. The girls’ team finished seventh, and Mark Swanson and Kendra Swanson earned All-State honors.
Nighthawks runner Mark Swanson moves into 11th place at the 2-mile mark after being in 46th place at the mile. He finished 11th.
Sophomore Mark Swanson entered the State cross country championship seeded 29th based on Section times, but he was determined to do better. After running with the Nighthawks boys’ team that ultimately took third place in 2021 -— and graduated five of the top seven — running alone and leading the next generation of team members was a big adjustment.
A season of learning experiences brought Mark Swanson to State with a lot of growth and ended with a 25-second improvement over the personal record he set last year. With a finishing time of 16:30 on the St. Olaf course, Swanson placed 11th at the State meet, earned All-State honors (top 25), and rose to number two on the all-time team honor roll.
“The State meet is one of the most competitive, physically and mentally taxing races, and yet it is the most fun and exciting meet of the season,” Mark Swanson said. “I was able to finish with my best performance of the season, with God’s help as well as with the help and encouragement of my teammates and many friends who came out to watch the race. I am very excited to see what God has planned for me and the rest of this team in years to come.”
The Nighthawks girls’ team appeared in the coaches’ rankings a couple of times this year in the #12 position, but they otherwise went unnoticed until their runner-up finish at the Section 5A meet, putting them at #8 in the final rankings.
With 16 teams making it to the State meet, finishing in the top half was a challenging but exciting prospect. The prediction held true through the mile mark, but they rose to seventh place by the 2-mile mark and held their team position through the finish.
Eighth grader Kendra Swanson led the Nighthawks with a 7-second personal best time of 19:35 for 18th place, All-State honors, and a number two spot on the team honor roll.
“After watching the team send athletes to State for seven years, qualifying has always been a dream of mine,” Swanson reports. “Going to State as a team with this amazing group of girls is such a blessing, and I couldn’t ask for more.”
Freshman Salina Michael finished in 60th place with a time of 20:29, freshman Taylor Bourgoine was 80th with 20:52, freshman Katie Calcamuggio finished in 111th place at 21:49, and senior Lily Winters was right behind her in 113th place at 21:52 to round out the top five scorers.
Junior captain Maria Jose Plotts finished in 130th place with a 22:26, just a second off her season best, and junior captain Grace Hutchinson placed 153rd with 24:35. Their team time was one and one-half minutes off their team-record Section time, but it was still their second best of the season.
“I always had a dream of competing at the State meet, but I never really thought it could happen until this year,” Hutchinson says. “I don’t think I‘ve realized it yet. It was an amazing experience and I am so thankful for it and the wonderful people I was able to share it with.”
Five of the seven 2021 varsity boys had sisters — including Hutchinson — running on the girls’ team this year, so the Nighthawk spectator crowd included many alumni including these and several others, plus most of the current team members and families.
Junior captain Maria Jose Plotts said, “State was such an amazing experience to have, especially with my teammates next to me. So many years worth of hard work from all of us came together this season and brought us to a great last race. I am so proud of all the many hours of hard work everyone put in to become the team we are.”
Head Coach Kirk Swanson added, “Every season is different, and any trip to the State meet is a great ending. We were excited and very proud of all of our athletes. They worked hard through the summer and did all that we asked of them through the season, and it was great to see it come to fruition with qualifying for the State meet. Mark’s experience from last season helped him know what to expect, and he ran a smart and determined race. The girls truly all did it for each other, and that helped them push when things got difficult. State is a special experience that they all can carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
The Nighthawks are a local home school coop based in Hanover/Greenfield. They are members of the Minnesota State High School League and compete in Section 5A for cross country running and track and field.
