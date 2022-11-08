Sophomore Mark Swanson entered the State cross country championship seeded 29th based on Section times, but he was determined to do better. After running with the Nighthawks boys’ team that ultimately took third place in 2021 -— and graduated five of the top seven — running alone and leading the next generation of team members was a big adjustment.

A season of learning experiences brought Mark Swanson to State with a lot of growth and ended with a 25-second improvement over the personal record he set last year. With a finishing time of 16:30 on the St. Olaf course, Swanson placed 11th at the State meet, earned All-State honors (top 25), and rose to number two on the all-time team honor roll.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments