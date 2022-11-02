Nighthawk cross country runners will run in the State meet this weekend. Pictured, left to right, are: Katie Calcamuggio, Salina Michael, Lily Winters, Kendra Swanson, Taylor Bourgoine, Maria Jose Plotts, Grace Hutchinson, and Mark Swanson.
Nighthawks line up at the start of the boys’ Section 5A race. Shown left to right are: Liam Peterman, Charlie Gundale, Sam Gaines, Mike Westrich, Shaun Mahr, Noah Winters, and Mark Swanson. The boys finished fourth as a team.
It’s been a rebuilding year for the Nighthawks. Only two of the girls and two of the boys from last year’s Section teams returned this year. The others were lost to graduation, moves, and other plans. Still, last year’s younger athletes were eager to move up and fill those gaps at the Varsity level--and they did just that at the Section 5A meet on Oct. 27.
Seventeen teams competed. The top two teams and the top six individuals who are not part of qualifying teams advance to the State Championship at St. Olaf College Saturday, Nov. 5.
The girls brought home the Section 5A Runner Up trophy, turning in the best performances of the season on a challenging course. They set a 3-minute team record time in the process.
Eighth grader Kendra Swanson led the team with a 21-second personal best of 19:42 and a fourth-place finish. Freshman Salina Michael also ran a personal best by 46 seconds with a time of 20:12 for 10th place, and freshman Taylor Bourgoine ran a 20:37 for 17th place, coming within 16 seconds of her best.
Freshman Katie Calcamuggio ran a 50-second personal best of 21:12 for 23rd place, and senior Lily Winters knocked 55 seconds off her season best time and came within 3 seconds of her personal best in a time of 21:36 for 27th place. J
unior captain Maria Jose Plotts ran a season best by 46 seconds for a time of 22:25, which was just 15 seconds off her lifetime best, for 38th place. Junior captain Grace Hutchinson took 35 seconds off her lifetime best with a time of 23:47 for 64th place.
St. Cloud Cathedral won the meet with 28 points. The Nighthawks took second place with 81 points, and Pierz finished 3rd with 103 points.
“We knew St. Cloud Cathedral would dominate and that it would be a close race with Pierz,” said Athletic Director and Assistant Coach Jennifer Swanson. “The girls have a lot of respect for these teams and enjoy visiting with them at meets, so championship outcomes are bound to be bittersweet. It was a season of ups and downs, but every decision always kept in mind the longer term Section meet goal. The girls came into the meet as slight underdogs but pulled it off with a solid strategy and a lot of heart.”
Boys
On the boys’ side, sophomore Mark Swanson ran 16:52, just 5 seconds off his personal best, and took third place to qualify for State. He was followed by freshman Sam Gaines who took 10 seconds off his best for a time of 18:00 and 16th place.
Freshman Noah Winters was next with a 6-second personal best of 18:31 for 24th place, followed by sophomore Charlie Gundale who took 7 seconds off his best for a time of 18:42 and 27th place. Sophomore Shaun Mahr returned from injury with a time 18:53 for 30th place--just 11 seconds off his best.
Freshman Liam Peterman made a determined comeback from illness to run a 19:50 for a 55th place finish, followed by freshman Mike Westrich who ran a 19:52 and improved his personal best by 8 seconds for 56th place. Freshman Joseph Plotts served as the team’s alternate.
St. John’s Prep won the meet with 59 points. St. Cloud Cathedral took seocnd place with 64 points, and Holdingford finished third with 93 points. The Nighthawks were fourth with 100 points and a #8 all-time team record time.
“With the graduation of seven of our nine high school boys from last year, we knew it would be a rebuilding year with big shoes to fill,” Swanson said. “Our boys team this year are all freshmen and sophomores, but they have a lot of potential. We see big things for the coming years as they continue to work hard and learn what they are capable of.”
The Nighthawks are a local home school coop based in Hanover/Greenfield. They are members of the Minnesota State High School League and compete in Section 5A for cross country running and track and field.
