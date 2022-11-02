It’s been a rebuilding year for the Nighthawks. Only two of the girls and two of the boys from last year’s Section teams returned this year. The others were lost to graduation, moves, and other plans. Still, last year’s younger athletes were eager to move up and fill those gaps at the Varsity level--and they did just that at the Section 5A meet on Oct. 27.

Seventeen teams competed. The top two teams and the top six individuals who are not part of qualifying teams advance to the State Championship at St. Olaf College Saturday, Nov. 5.

