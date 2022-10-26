Nichols running for reelection in Corcoran

Jeremy Nichols is running for reelection to the Corcoran City Council, where he has served since winning a special election seat in 2020.
Originally from Baytown, Nichols grew up working in his dad’s small construction business.
Jeremy Nichols is running for reelection to the Corcoran City Council, where he has served since winning a special election seat in 2020.
Originally from Baytown, Nichols grew up working in his dad’s small construction business.
“In working with my hands, I developed respect for a job well-done and a wage well earned,” he said.
He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering from the University of Minnesota. Jeremy has worked in manufacturing and medical device companies within the Twin Cities throughout his career.
“I enjoy applying ingenuity to solve the problems we all face together” he said.
Nichols has also earned eight patents and led product development teams for pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment.
He and his wife SarahJane, and daughters Lily and Evie moved to Corcoran because of its rural character, small town feel, and friendly neighborhoods. They attend and volunteer at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
He is working to focus the city council on improving standards for development to help existing residents, preserve open space and natural resources, and maintain a high standard for public safety.
Nichols believes a city councilor is tasked with listening first, then applying resourcefulness and creativity to ensure the best service for residents. He is running so that the concerns of residents are given equal voice, as well as ensuring the city places greater focus on satisfying the residents and businesses of the city. He is proud of working to develop and expand trails, supporting parks projects at developer expense, and working to make city functions more efficient and resident friendly.
If re-elected, Jeremy looks forward to working to increase development standards, create more requirements for green space, and require buffers between non-compatible land uses.
For more information about Jeremy, visit votejeremynichols.com or facebook.com/JeremyNicholsForCorcoran/
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.