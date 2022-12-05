Seventy-five Osseo Senior High students are earning high school and college credit for American Sign Language through a collaborative effort with North Hennepin Community College.

The hybrid course is delivered online by NHCC instructor Rene Martinez, while Osseo Senior High paraprofessional Bradford Johnson manages the classroom of students who meet in person to complete coursework and practice ASL with their peers.

