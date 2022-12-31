Speakers covering a wide range of topics will be included in January meetings of the Rotary
Club of Maple Grove.
On Jan. 3, Kurt Johnson, metro region coordinator for the Military Assistance Council- Veterans, will discuss ground-breaking initiatives being taken with the goal of ending homelessness of veterans in Minnesota.
On Jan.10, Jamie Belden, president of Future Roots, will provide an update on the Sawyer water filter project supported by the Rotary Club of Maple Grove and the Rotary District to provide clean water for families in Central America.
On Jan. 17, Raj Khankari, John Duffy, Joel Meyer, and Gloria Meyer will talk about their recent trip to the rural area northeast of Mumbai, India to inspect water projects the Rotary Club of Maple Grove initiated, along with world heritage sites, including the Taj Mahal, they visited.
On Jan. 31, Dave Thoen will share the impact diabetes has on the general population, explain the various types, talk about the basic preventative measures, and how to support research.
The club meets on Tuesdays, usually at the Maple Grove Government Center, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 612-234-1082.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to maplegroverotary.org.
