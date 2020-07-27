New store at Shoppes at Arbor Lakes features Minnesota makers

The owner and creator behind Fox Run Mobile Marketplace – one of the largest mobile boutiques operating in the U.S. and The Market at Fox Run, featured at The Minnesota State Fair and The Twins Gate 34, Fox Run has announced that it has forged ahead to open its 1,400-square-foot flagship store at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove.
Open the first through the third weekends of the month, Fox Run is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Home to 25 Minnesota makers, Fox Run features modern, curated gifts and décor across a wide variety of trades, with one maker specializing in each trade. Trades for makers include: jewelry, candle making, leatherwork, knitted and sewn goods, pottery, hand drawn illustrations, greeting cards, upcycled crafts, home décor, hand‐blown glasswork, felted goods, apparel and more.
In addition, every product featured with Fox Run adheres to a strict environmental/eco‐ friendly policy, use low or zero plastic, or feature PVLP (a corn‐based compostable plastic alternative), are environmentally friendly, reusable, all‐natural, upcycled, or use natural and ethically sourced materials.
Fox Run also has future expansion already underway for its flagship store. Additional renovations will be completed in mid‐August to include a 50‐person classroom, (which will occupy 12 during COVID and social distancing), with classes taught by our 25 makers, creating a vast array of teachings and offerings. Classes will also offer be oriented to a wide variety of age groups and interests. More details will be available online at foxrunmn.com.
Fox Run also works directly with Spoonful Apparel who donates 50% of all profits to fighting childhood hunger. To date, Spoonful Apparel has worked to combat child hunger for more than 120,000 children in Minnesota by filling the gaps to food access that children face during weekends, summers, and when school is out of session and during the COVID epidemic. Fox Run has personally helped Spoonful raise over 10,000+ meals for children.
In the face of COVID‐19, Fox Run has adapted to the changing landscape and has implemented rigorous cleaning and sanitizing practices to keep everyone safe. For more information on its COVID policy, visit foxrunmn.com/covidplan
